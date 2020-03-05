Topping out celebrates milestone for Hornchurch Sports Centre

The highest point of the new Hornchurch Sports Centre building has now be completed. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Hornchurch Sports Centre took a step closer to completion this week after a topping out ceremony marked a major milestone in construction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The leader of Havering Council, cabinet members, council staff, Everyone Active, and Metnor Construction visited the site on Monday, March 3 for the topping out ceremony, marking completion of the highest point of the building.

With the steel frame and roof now firmly installed, the next steps will be to complete the external cladding, as well as the tiling, before the centre opens later this year.

The council is delivering the new facilities, working in partnership with Everyone Active, which manages the council's leisure centres.

While construction is taking place on the new complex, the current centre is open as usual.

The new building will have a 25m eight-lane swimming pool, a 20m wide learning and diving pool with movable floor to change the depth, a 100-plus station health and fitness suite, three exercise studios and top class changing facilities.

You may also want to watch:

The council is also planning to open a new Rainham Sports Centre in late 2021.

Council leader Councillor Damian White said: "We are incredibly excited to see the design for the new Hornchurch Sports Centre coming to life before us. Once completed, the centre will offer a whole range of activities and services that the community can get involved in to keep fit and healthy.

"We are committed to investing and improving our leisure and sport facilities across the whole borough.

With the continuing success of Sapphire Ice and Leisure, this new centre in Hornchurch, and through settling on a new site for a sports centre in the south of the borough, we're providing the facilities residents need to live healthy and happy lives."

Tom Fletcher, area contract manager at Everyone Active, said: "It's fantastic to see the next stages of our new Hornchurch Sports Centre coming together.

"We're confident that this investment will provide high-quality sports and recreational services for the whole community.

"We are continuing to work hard with Havering Council and our partner, Metnor Construction, to ensure that every aspect of the build is completed to the highest quality."