Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google Google

Havering Council's purchase of Romford's Marks & Spencer building was the second largest property transaction recorded in Havering last year, Land Registry data reveals.

Havering Council purchased Romford’s Marks & Spencer building for £14million. Picture: Google Havering Council purchased Romford’s Marks & Spencer building for £14million. Picture: Google

The data from the Land Registry shows that seven of the highest 10 fees paid for property across the borough in 2019 were in Romford, with three in Hornchurch.

At the top spot is the Toyota Complex at Gallow's Corner selling for £29million, a huge increase from 2018's top seller which was the Orange Tree Pub & Kitchen in Havering-atte-Bower at £6.8m.

In second place is the Marks and Spencer's building, at 39-43 South Street in Romford town centre, which was purchased by Havering Council for £14million according to Land Registry documents.

When the council announced its purchase of the building in August last year, council leader Cllr Damian White said the move was part of the local authority's "commitment to sustainable retail".

He added: "Not only will this investment create an additional income for the council, but it also means that Romford will continue to provide a quality shopping offer for residents, with much-loved British retailers such as M&S."

Coming in third was Blackburn House at 22-26 Eastern Road, an office block in central Romford.

Also in the top 10 is a Hornchurch mansion sold for £3.7 million, previously a care home. In 2017, a proposal to demolish and build five houses on the land was refused and the property has gone down in value.

At sixth and ninth spot were blocks in Beam Park each at £3.7m and £4.8m at the new estate which is in development and will see a new rail station being built a whole two new primary schools.

At number 10 is the Good Intent pub in Hornchurch, being sold for a cool £3m.

The most expensive private properties in the borough last year go to the new build mansions in Parkstone Avenue, Hornchurch going for between £1.9m and £2.6m.

On December 4 last year, it was confirmed that the Debenhams building in Romford Market Place had been sold to developers NWT Real Estate for £12m, but this transaction does not appear on any Land Registry documents submitted last year