Captain at Upminster golf club raises more than £11.5k for Make A Wish Foundation

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 May 2019

Club owner Daniel Stock, Danielle Munday from the Make a Wish Foundation, Graham Richards and golf club pro James Sharp.

Archant

With the help of his family, friends and fellow golfers, a golf captain raised thousands of pounds for a children's charity.

Graham Richards, 55, of Bridge Avenue, Upminster, has spent the past year as captain at Top Meadow Golf Club, North Ockendon, Upminster, raising money for the Make A Wish Foundation which makes the wishes of seriously ill children come true.

From a charity fun golf day and a sportsman's evening, to raffles, Graham has organised events throughout the year in order to make as much money as possible for the charity.

In total, he has made more than £11,500 for the charity.

Graham said: "When I became captain, I knew I wanted to raise money for a children's charity and Make A Wish does fantastic work.

"I'd like to thank all of the members of the golf club, club professional James Sharp and the owner Danny Stock who has worked tirelessly to make sure we made as much money as possible."

