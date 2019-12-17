Search

Havering Council orders Top Meadow golf club to increase security measures after man dies following 'altercation' there

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 December 2019

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Havering Council has ordered a golf club in Upminster to temporarily increase its security measures after a 37-year-old Hornchurch man died following an alleged "altercation" there earlier this month.

An expedited licensing review was held in the Town Hall's Council Chamber at 2.30pm on Monday, December 16, and lasted just over an hour.

The Metropolitan Police had formally applied for a summary review of the licence of Top Meadow Country House and Golf Club in Fen Lane - where a fight reportedly occurred at around 10.55pm on Saturday, December 7.

It is alleged that as a result of that altercation, the 37-year-old victim, who has yet to be formally identified, died in hospital on Monday, December 9.

Four men have since been charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

Representatives from the Metropolitan Police attended the hearing, which was chaired by Councillor Philippa Crowder, but a Recorder reporter was not allowed into the chamber.

That was because, according to council papers, the meeting was restricted under paragraph four of Part 1 of Schedule 12A of the Local Government Act 1972.

That paragraph allows Havering Council to bar members of the public and press from a meeting if the meeting involves any information "relating to any consultations or negotiations, or contemplated consultations or negotiations, in connection with any labour relations matter arising between the authority or a Minister of the Crown and employees of, or office holders under the authority".

At the hearing's conclusion, interim conditions were imposed on Top Meadow's operating licence.

These were applied by way of modifying conditions on the golf club's existing licence and included the provision of additional security at the premises pending a full licensing hearing, which is now scheduled to take place on January 8 next year.

