Looking to buy a new car? Try Toni Levoi Vauxhall Dealership in Romford or Lakeside

Buy your next car wisely with the following sage advice from Tony Levoi Vauxhall Dealership

If you are looking for a vehicle and wondering whether to buy a new car or used, bear in mind the following considerations so that you can make an informed decision about what works best for you.

What to consider when buying a car

Firstly, you need to think about how you are going to use the car. Is it a family car? Will it be used for leisurely country trips or to zip around the city in? The size of your vehicle will depend on your answer, as will whether you want a manual or automatic car. If you’re planning to drive through the city regularly, an automatic may be easier to use. Tony Levoi Vauxhall offers many deals, including a free upgrade from a manual gearbox to an automatic one on many models.

New cars vs second-hand vehicles

Advances in technology means that new cars have far superior digital features than older cars. Even if you look just three years back, the changes have been significant. From the smaller creature comforts such as infotainment options, to how the car handles, later model cars will offer more sophisticated features.

The biggest advantage new cars have over used is that their engines are a lot more fuel efficient, and so the cost of petrol is less. Another benefit of buying a new car is that newer models are more environmentally friendly and cost efficient.

New models are generally low emission and as pollution taxes and levies are on the increase, a new car will help you avoid these additional costs. Of course, a growing number of new cars are hybrid or electric as well, and Vauxhall are moving firmly in this direction. Another consideration is affordability; second hand vehicles can be a lot cheaper. If you decide that a used car is the right choice for you, Tony Levoi Vauxhall dealers have a used car programme called Network Q, which ensures all used Vauxhalls have been mechanically checked by an expert team, are under warranty and can be bought on a finance plan.

Extended warranties

If you are considering whether or not to purchase an extended warranty, keep in mind that new cars are generally very reliable. All new Vauxhalls come with a three-year, all inclusive warranty as standard. However, some people still might want to extend their warranty for extra peace of mind.

Finance deals

Finance plans are a good way to pay off your new car with ease.Many plans are now tailored to the individual, meaning that the buyer can choose the deposit they want to pay as well as how much they want to pay back per month, making the option of buying a new car an affordable one. Many financial plans offer low or zero percentage rates. These low interest rates mean the car is bought interest free, or almost interest free, when paid off on a three or five year plan. There is also the option to lease a vehicle as well.Tony Levoi Vauxhall Dealership can organise payment plans through Vauxhall finance and offer five year deals with zero percent APR (annual percentage rate).

Tony Levoi Vauxhall Dealership

Buying a car from Tony Levoi Vauxhall dealership ensures peace of mind. Located in Romford and Lakeside, the dealership sells used and new models, including the latest Griffin range of Corsa, Astra, Mokka and Adam models that are fully loaded with additional options.Customers with disabilities who are eligible for the Motability Scheme are hugely catered for with many new Vauxhalls available with nil advance payment. Tony Levoi also offers the complete motoring package. Customers can rest assured in the knowledge that the dealer’s customer excellence award ensures they will receive dedicated and commited advice and service throughout the ownership of their Vauxhall.

Tony Levoi Romford and Lakeside are open Monday to Friday 9am-6pm; Saturday 9am to 5pm; Sunday 10am-4pm;

Romford 01708201002; Lakeside 01708201014; tonylevoi.co.uk