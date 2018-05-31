Search

Advanced search

Video

Remember VE Day by placing a ‘Tommy’ in the window

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 April 2020

Steve Hammond with some of the 25cm high perspex figures which were made by injured veterans in the RBLI's social enterprise factory. Picture: Helen Batt/RBLI/PA Wire

Steve Hammond with some of the 25cm high perspex figures which were made by injured veterans in the RBLI's social enterprise factory. Picture: Helen Batt/RBLI/PA Wire

Copyright @2016 David Bartholomew. All rights reserved.

People are being urged to show their support for this year’s coronavirus-hit VE Day commemorations by placing a specially designed image of a Second World War soldier in their windows.

Restrictions on movement and social distancing requirements have led to the cancellation of many plans to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe on May 8.

To help the public still mark the date, armed forces charity Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) has launched its Tommy in the Window campaign, producing specially designed figures of soldiers.

More than 2,000 of the 25cm high perspex figures have been purchased so far, which were made by injured veterans in the RBLI’s social enterprise factory.

All money raised from the campaign will go towards the charity’s work to provide employment, training and support to veterans and their families.

The campaign has received the backing of the former head of the British Army General Lord Richard Dannatt, who said the Covid-19 crisis should not stop people marking the anniversary of the end of the war in Europe in 1945.

“Public mood is low, but we owe it to ourselves as a nation to recognise those who gave their lives in the Second World War, and also those who endured so much at home, to win us our freedom,” he said.

“I would hope that the country could draw a lot of strength from remembering the generations and all our relatives who pulled together at that time.”

General Lord Dannatt, who served as chief of the general staff from 2006 to 2009, said the there was a lot younger generations could learn from those who lived through the Second World War.

“There was huge commitment and service and a determination to see things through, to see the job done,” he said.

“And I think we can learn from that spirit. And we can apply that spirit to what’s going on fighting this awful coronavirus at the present moment.

“I think we see that spirit on the front line in the NHS, the present moment, we see the spirit in communities up and down the country.”

He encouraged the public to support the Tommy initiative in the days leading up to May 8, comparing it to the national weekly applause for NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “One will reflect on.... the commitment of the previous generation by glancing at those Tommys on May 8 and thinking, ‘yes, they did a good job all those years ago’.”

A team of injured veterans and people with disabilities working in the RBLI’s social enterprise, Britain’s Bravest Manufacturing Company (BBMC) in Aylesford, Kent, have produced the VE Day 75 Tommy figures and window stickers.

Special edition Tommy figures are available at: www.rbli.co.uk/veday

People are also encouraged to join the Nation’s Toast to the Heroes of WW2 at 3pm on Friday, May 8 in their homes by standing up and raising a glass of refreshment of their choice and undertake the following toast – “To those who gave so much, we thank you.”

If you have a party at home or a Tommy in the Window, take photos and videos and send them, together with your name and address,

to Lindsay.jones@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Heritage: The Collier Row bus driver who tried to keep Essex speech alive

Driver J London drove the 174 bus route. Picture: Google

Praise for Queen’s Hospital staff after Rush Green great-grandmother, 93, recovers from coronavirus

Beatrice Gapes, pictured with her seven children prior to being diagnosed with coronavirus, has been discharged from Queen's Hospital after 24 days. Picture: Supplied by family

Tory MP’s secretary says ‘infuriating’ civil service coronavirus response is ‘costing people’s lives’

Sue Connelly, secretary to Andrew Rosindell MP, said 'infuriating' bureaucracy was costing people's lives.

Long read: How Romford two backpackers became stranded in Peru in a Covid-nightmare

Kerry Higgins and Adam Davison's nightmare began when they were told with a day's notice that Ecuador's borders were shutting due to lockdown. Picture Kerry Higgins

Most Read

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Heritage: The Collier Row bus driver who tried to keep Essex speech alive

Driver J London drove the 174 bus route. Picture: Google

Praise for Queen’s Hospital staff after Rush Green great-grandmother, 93, recovers from coronavirus

Beatrice Gapes, pictured with her seven children prior to being diagnosed with coronavirus, has been discharged from Queen's Hospital after 24 days. Picture: Supplied by family

Tory MP’s secretary says ‘infuriating’ civil service coronavirus response is ‘costing people’s lives’

Sue Connelly, secretary to Andrew Rosindell MP, said 'infuriating' bureaucracy was costing people's lives.

Long read: How Romford two backpackers became stranded in Peru in a Covid-nightmare

Kerry Higgins and Adam Davison's nightmare began when they were told with a day's notice that Ecuador's borders were shutting due to lockdown. Picture Kerry Higgins

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Commonwealth Games successes for female English boxers

England's Nicola Adams (right) on the podium after her victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the Women's Fly (48-51kg) final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Coronavirus: The Hundred set to be ‘formally delayed’

The Grace Gates entrance to Lord's Cricket Ground

Remember VE Day by placing a ‘Tommy’ in the window

Steve Hammond with some of the 25cm high perspex figures which were made by injured veterans in the RBLI's social enterprise factory. Picture: Helen Batt/RBLI/PA Wire

Beam Park: A first look at the £1bn housing development between Rainham and Dagenham

Beam Park will see 3,000 new homes on an estate between Rainham and Dagenham. Picture: Newgate Communications
Drive 24