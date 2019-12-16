Tomahawk throwing, archery and air rifle range could open in empty Harold Wood warehouse

Fancy throwing a tomahawk, firing a bow and arrow or shooting an air rifle down a fully-equipped Olympics-style range? Well if newly submitted plans are approved by Havering Council you could soon do just that in Harold Wood.

On Friday, December 13, a site notice was erected at a small warehouse in the Avenue Industrial Estate - just off Bryant Avenue near Gallows Corner roundabout - stating that permission is being sought to turn the venue into a sports facility for target sports.

Should the plan be approved, the centre would be operated by Target Sports World, which describes itself as "London's premier target sports company providing archery, crossbow, air rifle, air pistol, axe throwing and archery tag activities for beginners to expert".

According to documents submitted to the council, the warehouse has stood empty for the last six months, and estate agents have found it very difficult to sell the property under its currently permitted "general industrial B2 and storage and distribution B8" uses.

Kemsley Property Consultants have provided a report to the council stating that political uncertainty around Brexit had stopped a number of potential buyers from acquiring the warehouse.

To that end, Target Sports are now seeking planning permission for conversion to a target sports range.

In a letter submitted to the council, Target Sports World's managing director Alan Gregory outlines a number of steps the company plans to take to reduce noise, maintain customer safety and ensure security at the site.

The ranges would be designed by Frank Haxton - a leading designer of target sports ranges who has also worked with Olympics and the Ministry of Defence.

All staff will also be trained to national standards set by the relevant governing bodies, including Archery GB and The National Small Bore Rifle Association, the company states.

Noise reduction would involve the use of quieter ammunition and engineering solutions around the warehouse, including the use of rockwool as soundproofind and the use of concrete blocks to minimise sounds from within the building.

The premises would be fully covered by CCTV, both internally and externally, and all entrances, exits and windows would be locked with steel shutters when the building is not operating.

Havering Council is due to make a decision on the application by January 6.