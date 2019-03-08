How to make your conservatory more energy efficient

Flat roofs can help to insulate your conservatory, helping to keep it cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

If your conservatory is freezing in the winter and boiling hot in the summer then you may benefit from having a flat roof installed. High-Tech Membrane Roofing install various types of roofs, as well as repairing them.

High-Tech Membrane offer a lifetime guarantee with every installation.

Are you thinking about buying a conservatory, but you're unsure of the roofing options available? Or, is your existing conservatory not very energy efficient? If you currently have a conservatory with a double glazed roof you may find that although they provide better views and lighting, they provide less insulation, so a new roof may solve the problem. Solid roofs with tiles are known for their thermal efficiency, allowing you to enjoy your conservatory all year round.

High-Tech Membrane Roofing has over 20 years experience in flat roofing. They're based in Benfleet, Essex, and also cover Kent and London. Managing director, Steve Thornton, talks about how conservatories can be made more energy efficient and how High-Tech Membrane Roofing can assist you in doing just that.

Single-ply membrane roofs are waterproof and can be installed any time of the year.

How can I make my conservatory more energy efficient?

There are ways of making your conservatory more energy efficient without having to completely renovate it. If you own one, then you probably know that compared to other rooms in your house it can be harder to maintain an ideal temperature.

Steve says: "One obvious way of converting a conservatory into more of a thermal efficient room is changing the roof from a non-insulated poly carbonate or glass roof to a traditional insulated roof."

What are the benefits of having a conservatory with a flat roof?

Flat roofs are more accessible, meaning that satellite dishes or solar panels are easier to install and cleaning your gutters can be less of a challenge. High-Tech Membrane Roofing recommends their flat roofs because the way they are installed provides them with excellent insulating properties, keeping heat out in the summer and retaining warmth in the winter. This means that not only does having a flat roof help to save energy and lower your bills, but it also makes your conservatory somewhere you can enjoy spending time.

When investing in a flat roof you understandably want it to last. Roofs from High-Tech Membrane come with a lifetime guarantee, so that's one less thing for you to worry about. Steve said: "Traditional felt flat roofs have an average life span of 10-15 years; however our product has proven life spans in excess of 50 years." Their preferred type of flat roof is single-ply membrane, firstly because they're quick to install and can be installed no matter what time of the year, and secondly because they're very waterproof. Steve added: "Membranes can withstand heat and cold temperature extremes, all weather conditions and when expertly fitted by our qualified installers, they are storm proof too."

My current conservatory isn't fit for purpose, what can I do?

If you're noticing mould, damp or condensation then this could be a sign of a leak. Condensation can cause any dirt you have on your windows to become a breeding ground for bacteria. This can lead to mould growing and attaching itself to blinds, curtains, or anything else that comes in contact with your windows. If you're experiencing problems with a leak then High-Tech Membrane Roofing can help you. They not only install flat roofs, but they also repair them. The products they use have excellent waterproofing performance, so you can rest assured you won't experience the issues you've encountered previously. You can read more about the roofing options available at High-Tech Membrane Roofing here.

High-Tech Membrane Roofing

High-Tech Membrane Roofing is proud to say that since 1998 they've been offering their customers the most advanced flat roofing systems. They specialise in both domestic and commercial flat roofs, as well as roof lanterns, skylights, and green roofs. Customer care and satisfaction is very important to them, so you'll always feel like you're in safe hands. They're happy to provide free advice and they offer a lifetime guarantee with every installation.

You can contact High-Tech Membrane Roofing via the live chat tool on their website hightechmembraneroofing.co.uk or by calling 01268 566731.