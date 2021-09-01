Opportunity to create 'cardboard Romford' at free session with artist
- Credit: Tim Neath
An artist is inviting people to think outside the box by hosting free workshops to build a cardboard version of Romford.
Havering Changing, made up of eight organisations including Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch, The Mercury Shopping Centre and charitable foundation Clarion Futures, has collaborated with artist Tim Neath on the workshops as part of its Big Summer of Outdoor Arts.
Three 90-minute sessions, open to over 16s, will be held on September 11 at Romford YMCA on Rush Green Road.
The first workshop will be held at 10am, with the day ending at 4pm.
Tim will lead the workshop and help attendees make their “visions” come to life, with the resulting community art piece to be put on display afterwards.
You may also want to watch:
He encouraged people to attend: “All of my workshops are fun; you’re pushing yourself and learning something new.
“You get to see cardboard in a new light, it’s a chance to play when you’ve had a busy week and life – you usually put cardboard in a bin but this is a chance to give it new life.”
Most Read
- 1 Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury
- 2 Police launch investigation into alleged assault outside Hornchurch pub
- 3 Teen found with 'multiple stab wounds' in Harold Hill
- 4 'They never come': Neighbours feel abandoned over persistent dangerous parking
- 5 Male arrested after reported threats of acid attack in Hornchurch
- 6 Inquest: Man who couldn't see GP face-to-face died from 'unrelated trauma'
- 7 New Post Office opening in Gidea Park
- 8 End of an Elm Park era as popular retailer closes after 38 years
- 9 Romford teen is first to join new UK hairdressing apprentice scheme
- 10 'Why does the UK love this particular swearword?'
Havering Changing's project director, James Jackson, hopes the event will "help inspire people to creatively learn new skills, save money and reduce waste".
People can reserve a place on the workshop by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk