Opportunity to create 'cardboard Romford' at free session with artist

Published: 11:03 AM September 1, 2021 Updated: 11:14 AM September 1, 2021

An artist is inviting people to think outside the box by hosting free workshops to build a cardboard version of Romford.

Havering Changing, made up of eight organisations including Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch, The Mercury Shopping Centre and charitable foundation Clarion Futures, has collaborated with artist Tim Neath on the workshops as part of its Big Summer of Outdoor Arts.

Three 90-minute sessions, open to over 16s, will be held on September 11 at Romford YMCA on Rush Green Road.

The first workshop will be held at 10am, with the day ending at 4pm.

Tim will lead the workshop and help attendees make their “visions” come to life, with the resulting community art piece to be put on display afterwards.

An inside shot of Tim Neath's "working from home" creation. - Credit: Tim Neath

You may also want to watch:

He encouraged people to attend: “All of my workshops are fun; you’re pushing yourself and learning something new.

“You get to see cardboard in a new light, it’s a chance to play when you’ve had a busy week and life – you usually put cardboard in a bin but this is a chance to give it new life.”

Havering Changing's project director, James Jackson, hopes the event will "help inspire people to creatively learn new skills, save money and reduce waste".

People can reserve a place on the workshop by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk