Daring do-gooders get muddy to raise over £11k for Saint Francis Hospice

Published: 1:15 PM October 20, 2021

The fundraisers wading through water for the Saint Francis Hospice. - Credit: Trev Robinson Photography

Daring do-gooders joined forces to raise more than £11,000 for Saint Francis Hospice.

A group of thrill seekers took part in the Mission Mud challenge - organised by the Havering-atte-Bower charity - on Sunday, October 10.

Held at Nuclear Races in Kelvedon Hatch near Brentwood, the 5km muddy obstacle adventure saw participants run, climb and wade through water to fundraise for the much-loved hospice.

Thrill seekers raised more than £11,000 for the hospice, which provides care to more than 4,000 people across four boroughs. - Credit: Trev Robinson Photography

Dan Fage and seven friends from a Hornchurch gym generated £4,000 of the total raised.

As far as he's concerned, taking on this challenge - including the so-called death slide - was a "no brainer".

“We have all been touched by the compassion and humility of Saint Francis Hospice’s staff through our own personal experiences," said Dan.

The hospice's events manager Rosie Wren was 'thrilled' with how the Mission Mud event went. - Credit: Trev Robinson Photography

Admitting he and his pals "didn't know what to expect from a course perspective", Dan was full of praise for the day out.

“We all thoroughly enjoyed the event - the camaraderie between groups and individuals was paramount in making this a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable event."

Dave Armstrong, John West, Darren Bridge, Nick Ramsden (at the back), Dave Gammon and Dan Fage. Front row left to right: Mark Cornish and Karl Horner. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

The money raised will go toward continuing the hospice's work, which sees care provided to more than 4,000 people across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Brentwood.

A team of 150 nurses, doctors and specialist healthcare staff - supported by 800 volunteers - work to help those with life-limiting illnesses.

The hospice celebrated its 37th anniversary at the end of July by burying a time capsule centred around life during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus has seen around 20 jobs lost at the hospice, with chief executive Pam Court recently telling the Recorder that plans for a new building have hit the buffers due to affordability issues.

Participants pictured after finishing the 5k obstacle adventure. - Credit: Trev Robinson Photography

With the effects of the pandemic still acutely felt at the Havering-atte-Bower facility, every fundraising effort is greatly appreciated.

The hospice's events manager Rosie Wren said: “We are thrilled with how our Mission Mud event went and would like to say a massive thank you and well done to everyone who took part.

“We’d also like to thank everyone at Nuclear Races for all of their support with this event.”