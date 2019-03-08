Grandmother, 91, 'petrified' after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham. Randall Court

A 91-year-old woman was "absolutely petrified" as she could do nothing but sit and watch as men broke in and ransacked her home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham. Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

CCTV captured the moment three men made their way into sheltered housing Randal Court, Anchor Drive, Rainham, on Wednesday, June 19, at around 7pm.

Once they got into the building, Maisie Nobbs - who suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia - was shocked when they broke into her flat and started going through her belongings.

Grandson-in-law, Adam Basten, 51, of Cherry Tree, Rainham, is hoping witnesses will come forward with more information about the burglars.

He said: "They were throwing her things about, emptying the drawers, ransacking her bedroom and she couldn't do anything to stop them.

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham. Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

"She told them to stop and leave but they were acting all cockey and ignored her.

"She would have been absolutely petrified having three big strangers coming into her home and not knowing who they are.

"Maisie has times where she forgets what happened but then she'll have flashbacks or suddenly she'll get upset and be in a bad mood and doesn't know why.

You may also want to watch:

"They might not have physically hurt her but the stress could have killed her."

The burglars left with Maisie's lock box which contained some money and her medication.

Following the incident, one of Maisie's carers visited and phoned both the police and her granddaughter Kelly who was "very upset" after hearing what had happened.

Adam said: "Kelly's mum hasn't lived locally for about 13 years now, so Kelly is the only relative that lives nearby so helps to look after her, goes to see how she's doing whenever she can, does her shopping, that sort of thing.

"She was very upset and worried when she heard.

"New doors and windows are being put in place but they shouldn't have to, people, especially pensioners, should feel safe in their homes, they shouldn't be scared of people breaking in at any moment.

"They can't get away with this."

The investigation continues.

If anyone has information regarding the burglary, contact CrimeStoppers 0800 555 111