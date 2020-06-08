Two injured in Collier Row Lane collision
PUBLISHED: 16:22 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 08 June 2020
Joseph Knightbridge
Three cars were involved in a crash in Collier Row Lane.
Police and two ambulances were called to the incident.
One person was treated at the scene with another taken to hospital but no injuries have been deemed serious.
The road is currently closed.
More to follow.
