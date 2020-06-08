Search

Two injured in Collier Row Lane collision

PUBLISHED: 16:22 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 08 June 2020

Three cars have been involved in a collision in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

Three cars have been involved in a collision in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

Joseph Knightbridge

Three cars were involved in a crash in Collier Row Lane.

Two have been injured but not seriously. Picture: Joseph KnightbridgeTwo have been injured but not seriously. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

Police and two ambulances were called to the incident.

One person was treated at the scene with another taken to hospital but no injuries have been deemed serious.

You may also want to watch:

The road is currently closed.

London Ambulance was called at 12.29pm today to reports of a traffic incident on Collier Row Lane, Romford. Picture: Rachel MarshLondon Ambulance was called at 12.29pm today to reports of a traffic incident on Collier Row Lane, Romford. Picture: Rachel Marsh

More to follow.

