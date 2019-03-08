Is your front door leaving you wide open to a break-in?

Composite door designs replicate the style of traditional timber doors; but with less expense and better durability. Archant

Our front doors can evoke all sorts of feelings; a welcome sight after a long day, or an instant first impression to our new neighbours. The Ken Rhodes Group can help you find the best composite door. Here, business owner Ken Rhodes has compiled this essential guide with three reasons you should consider upgrading your front door.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Composite doors offer you better home security, increased thermal efficiency, have more customisation options and require little maintenance. Composite doors offer you better home security, increased thermal efficiency, have more customisation options and require little maintenance.

A better first impression

So you may first of all be asking, what is a composite door? Composite door designs replicate the style of traditional timber doors; but with less expense and better durability. They come in a range of colours and designs so you can customise your front door to suit your home and your personality. Their glass-reinforced plastic skin will make sure the colour lasts with minimal effort. So long term it will look as good in five years, as it does on day one.

"A composite door is one of the first things an estate agent will note. Due to its extra security and greater energy efficiency, it can boost the value of your home. It's also an easy way to freshen the look of your home for potential buyers," said Ken.

10 years ago a UPVC front door was the standard fitting. The functional and simple white plastic finish was the only design option. There was no room for personalisation, meaning often your new front door didn't tie in with the look of the rest of your home.

The Ken Rhodes Group can advise what door style will best suit your home; whether you're after a more modern or traditional design The Ken Rhodes Group can advise what door style will best suit your home; whether you're after a more modern or traditional design

At the Ken Rhodes Group, they have a selection of styles to suit both older homes and new-builds. For traditional styles, they can recommend the 'cottage' door slab, and for modern minimalist homes, the double

style French patio style is extremely popular.

Increased security

The single panel fittings of UPVC doors can be easy to break, leaving your home wide open to someone gaining entry.

"Front doors are the main point of entry for a burglar. A weak and dislodged doorway won't protect your home and can leave you vulnerable to break-ins," said Ken.

You may also want to watch:

They are a high-security front door formed from a mix of materials chosen for their strength and durability. Made from galvanised reinforced steel, a composite door is 68mm in width. This is almost double that of a UPVC door making it far more difficult to break, and building a better barrier against outside noise.

Composite doors come fitted with new automatic door locks. They don't need you to lift the handle to engage the lock; instead, they activate the moment the door shuts. You can then use the key for double locking and gaining entry. This minimal no-fuss approach helps protect your home at all times, so you can rest assured your possessions and home are safe.

Low maintenance

If your door becomes sticky and won't close properly, then it can take a while to get the key to turning in the lock. This is usually because the door will swell and contract through the summer and winter months meaning it stops fitting the frame.

Once this happens there is very little you can do other than buy a new door. Doing nothing could leave your home compromised. The heat will escape through the gaps in the door and eventually it may fail to lock at all.

Composite doors, on the other hand, remain rigid and durable. The materials of the door and frame can withstand tough conditions.

"Their glass reinforced plastic skin is colour lasting so they need next to no maintenance and won't need to be sanded, painted or stained, saving you effort and cost in the long run," said Ken.

The Ken Rhodes Group

The Ken Rhodes group has a large array of traditional and modern composite doors for you to choose from. Their friendly sales team can offer advice specific to you and your home to find the best composite door for your needs. They specialise in composite front door supply and fitting, with over 35 year's experience.

For more information call 01708 772222 or visit https://kenrhodes.co.uk/an-essential-guide-to-composite-door-replacement/