Three arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after reports of man with knife in Harold Hill

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Edenhall Road, Harold Hill on Monday, November 11. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police have arrested three men on suspicion of immigration offences following reports that a man was carrying a knife in Harold Hill.

Officers were called at 6.30pm on Monday, November 11 to Edenhall Road after a man was reported to be carrying a knife in the street.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Three men decamped from a suspect vehicle.

"Three males were detained; two for immigration offences and one for driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and immigration offences.

"No knives were located."

The arrests will be handled by the Border Agency.