Search

Advanced search

Three arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after reports of man with knife in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 14:03 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 12 November 2019

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Edenhall Road, Harold Hill on Monday, November 11. Picture: Google Maps

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Edenhall Road, Harold Hill on Monday, November 11. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police have arrested three men on suspicion of immigration offences following reports that a man was carrying a knife in Harold Hill.

Officers were called at 6.30pm on Monday, November 11 to Edenhall Road after a man was reported to be carrying a knife in the street.

You may also want to watch:

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Three men decamped from a suspect vehicle.

"Three males were detained; two for immigration offences and one for driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and immigration offences.

"No knives were located."

The arrests will be handled by the Border Agency.

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Remembrance Day 2019: Hundreds gather in Romford to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Romford Remembrance Day service and parade in Romford Town Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Queen’s and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

Alina Stevens, of BHRUT's dementia team, with the new wristbands. Picture: BHRUT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Hornchurch residents oppose plans to replace single bungalow with six two-storey houses

An aerial view of the bungalow in Haynes Road, Hornchurch, which developers are planning to demolish and replace with six two-storey houses.

Remembrance Day 2019: Hundreds gather in Romford to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Romford Remembrance Day service and parade in Romford Town Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Queen’s and King George hospitals to pilot blue wristband scheme for dementia patients

Alina Stevens, of BHRUT's dementia team, with the new wristbands. Picture: BHRUT

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford exit for manager Martin

Mark Lord and Paul Martin look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering Dolphins to hold Swimathon for CRY

Havering Dolphins are holding a charity Swimathon in support of Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) on December 7

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin to invest in Romford FC

Former Billericay Town owner Glenn Tamplin who has now joined Romford FC (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Basketball: Injury-hit Leopards lose again

Leopards coach Tom Baker talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)

Three arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after reports of man with knife in Harold Hill

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Edenhall Road, Harold Hill on Monday, November 11. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists