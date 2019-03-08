Three arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after reports of man with knife in Harold Hill
PUBLISHED: 14:03 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 12 November 2019
Police have arrested three men on suspicion of immigration offences following reports that a man was carrying a knife in Harold Hill.
Officers were called at 6.30pm on Monday, November 11 to Edenhall Road after a man was reported to be carrying a knife in the street.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Three men decamped from a suspect vehicle.
"Three males were detained; two for immigration offences and one for driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and immigration offences.
"No knives were located."
The arrests will be handled by the Border Agency.
