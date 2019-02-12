Three arrested after car crashes into wall in Romford police chase
PUBLISHED: 10:17 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 14 February 2019
Tracy Jones
Three people were arrested after a car crashed into a wall and a number of parked vehicles following a police chase in Romford.
A car crashed into several parked vehicles and the wall of a house in Mawney Road, Romford following a police chase in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Tracy Jones
At around 1.36am today (Thursday, February 14) officers asked a car to stop in Romford Road, the driver failed to stop and a police pursuit was activated.
The car then crashed into a wall and a number of parked vehicles in Mawney Road.
The driver, a man aged 19, fled the scene on foot but was detained nearby and arrested for a number of driving offences, aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a Class B drug.
He was later taken to hospital for minor facial injuries.
The front wall of a house was damaged following the police chase. Photo: Tracy Jones
Two women were arrested for allowing to be carried in a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.
All remain in custody.
Enquiries continue.