Three arrested after car crashes into wall in Romford police chase

PUBLISHED: 10:17 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 14 February 2019

A car crashed into several parked vehicles and the wall of a house in Mawney Road, Romford following a police chase in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Tracy Jones

A car crashed into several parked vehicles and the wall of a house in Mawney Road, Romford following a police chase in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Tracy Jones

Tracy Jones

Three people were arrested after a car crashed into a wall and a number of parked vehicles following a police chase in Romford.

A car crashed into several parked vehicles and the wall of a house in Mawney Road, Romford following a police chase in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Tracy Jones

At around 1.36am today (Thursday, February 14) officers asked a car to stop in Romford Road, the driver failed to stop and a police pursuit was activated.

The car then crashed into a wall and a number of parked vehicles in Mawney Road.

The driver, a man aged 19, fled the scene on foot but was detained nearby and arrested for a number of driving offences, aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a Class B drug.

He was later taken to hospital for minor facial injuries.

The front wall of a house was damaged following the police chase. Photo: Tracy Jones

Two women were arrested for allowing to be carried in a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.

All remain in custody.

Enquiries continue.

