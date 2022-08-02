Havering's deputy lieutenant, Nick Bracken, said he was "proud to be able to arrange this annual ride" to support the Atlas Foundation - Credit: Paul Cowley

An annual 80-mile cycle ride from Harold Wood to Norfolk organised by Havering’s deputy lieutenant has raised more than £5,000 for charity.

Nick Bracken, who lives in Hornchurch, arranged the ride in support of the Atlas Foundation, a charity which helps deprived children through work with rugby communities.

The cyclists set off from the Silver Hippos Rugby Football Club on Saturday (July 30), and rode through parts of Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire en route to Norfolk.

The mayor of Havering Council, Cllr Trevor McKeever, supporting cyclists at the start of the ride - Credit: Paul Cowley

The mayor of Havering, Cllr Trevor McKeever, was on-hand to see the riders off, with ex-South Africa Springbok player Stefan Terblanche among those taking part.

Nick and some of the Silver Hippos visited one of the Atlas Foundation’s projects in Cape Town in 2018, an experience Nick said enabled him to see some of the work “first hand”.

He added: "I am proud to be able to arrange this annual ride to support them. I thank mayor Cllr McKeever for starting the ride and everyone who donated generously in terms of money and in precious time to make it all happen safely.”

As deputy lieutenant, Nick supports the royal family in Havering, while also promoting other civic, social and voluntary activities.

Last year, the event raised £7,000 for Atlas.