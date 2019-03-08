Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Thousands of pounds raised for hospital’s charity with glamorous ball and auction

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 April 2019

Jaye Carthy wtih her friends and family at the charity ball held at Orsett Hall for the King George and Queen's Hospital charity.

Jaye Carthy wtih her friends and family at the charity ball held at Orsett Hall for the King George and Queen's Hospital charity.

Jaye Carthy

A black tie ball raised thousands of pounds for the borough’s NHS trust’s charity at the weekend.

Hundreds of guests were invited to Orsett Hall, on Saturday, April 6, for the glamorous event where everyone enjoyed a three-course meal, a DJ and a raffle to raise funds for the King George and Queen’s Hospitals charity.

Money raised will go towards a new ultrasound machine at Queen’s Hospital so cancer patients can have their PICC lines (used for administering their chemotherapy drugs) inserted in a familiar setting, rather than going to the trust’s theatres department.

The machine will be located in the Sunflower suite as part of the oncology department.

Hairdresser Jaye North, of Willow Close, Hornchurch, organised the ball as her mum is being treated for breast cancer by the trust.

She said: “I wanted to organise the event as my mum has been getting treatment from that department for over 10 years.

“I wanted to do something to help so I thought of a charity ball.

“My first thought was a charity ball, because I wanted everyone to have a good time but at the same time raise as much money as we could.

“The ball went amazingly we sold over 200 tickets everyone had such a great night.

“I felt very proud that we had all come together and raised this amazing amount for a well deserved department at Queen’s Hospital.”

An auction was also held on the night and hosted by toastmaster Melvyn Zeff which raised even more money for the worthy cause that was attended by guests including nurses from the Sunflower ward which treats cancer patients and businesses from around the area.

Prior to the event, Jaye already lent her hand to raising money for the vital machine by chopping off the locks of junior sister at the Sunflower suite, Yagmur Kocak, which raised around £3,000.

So far, around £8,000 has been raised from the charity night for the equipment.

To make any more donations to the King George and Queen’s Hospital charity to fund the new ultrasound machine, visit the ball’s JustGiving page.

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Corrupt Romford immigration officer jailed after she tried to extort £2,500 from Indian national

Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Corrupt Romford immigration officer jailed after she tried to extort £2,500 from Indian national

Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Tennis: GB squad named for Fed Cup tie at Copper Box Arena

The Great Britain team of Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Anne Keothavong (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Boro manager Martin insists side must be confidence for their clash away to Sudbury

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019

West Ham Women: Jack’s the lad to take team to Wembley

Jack Sullivan is the chief executive of West Ham Women

Cranston Park win Essex doubles league

Cranston Park won the Dunlop Essex Adult Open Doubles League (pic: Cranston Park TC)

Taylor wants Daggers to compete mission on Ebbsfleet trip

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge dribbles past Josh Granite of Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists