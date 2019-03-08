Thousands of pounds raised for hospital’s charity with glamorous ball and auction

Jaye Carthy wtih her friends and family at the charity ball held at Orsett Hall for the King George and Queen's Hospital charity. Jaye Carthy

A black tie ball raised thousands of pounds for the borough’s NHS trust’s charity at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of guests were invited to Orsett Hall, on Saturday, April 6, for the glamorous event where everyone enjoyed a three-course meal, a DJ and a raffle to raise funds for the King George and Queen’s Hospitals charity.

Money raised will go towards a new ultrasound machine at Queen’s Hospital so cancer patients can have their PICC lines (used for administering their chemotherapy drugs) inserted in a familiar setting, rather than going to the trust’s theatres department.

The machine will be located in the Sunflower suite as part of the oncology department.

Hairdresser Jaye North, of Willow Close, Hornchurch, organised the ball as her mum is being treated for breast cancer by the trust.

She said: “I wanted to organise the event as my mum has been getting treatment from that department for over 10 years.

“I wanted to do something to help so I thought of a charity ball.

“My first thought was a charity ball, because I wanted everyone to have a good time but at the same time raise as much money as we could.

“The ball went amazingly we sold over 200 tickets everyone had such a great night.

“I felt very proud that we had all come together and raised this amazing amount for a well deserved department at Queen’s Hospital.”

An auction was also held on the night and hosted by toastmaster Melvyn Zeff which raised even more money for the worthy cause that was attended by guests including nurses from the Sunflower ward which treats cancer patients and businesses from around the area.

Prior to the event, Jaye already lent her hand to raising money for the vital machine by chopping off the locks of junior sister at the Sunflower suite, Yagmur Kocak, which raised around £3,000.

So far, around £8,000 has been raised from the charity night for the equipment.

To make any more donations to the King George and Queen’s Hospital charity to fund the new ultrasound machine, visit the ball’s JustGiving page.