Police hunting Romford thug with links to Dagenham wanted for racially aggravated assault and threats to kill

Romford Police are asking for the public's help in tracing Thomas Reilly, who is wanted for seven domestic abuse offences. Picture: Met Police Archant

Romford Police detectives are appealing for the public’s help tracking down a man wanted for a catalogue of thuggish offences – including making threats to kill.

Detectives from the Met's Offender Management team in Romford are urgently trying to find Thomas Reilly, a 29-year-old man who is wanted for seven domestic abuse related offences across London and Essex.

Reilly is wanted in connection with making threats to kill, two counts of criminal damage, two counts of being in breach of a court order and two counts of common assault.

He is also wanted for racially aggravated assault.

Reilly is six feet tall, speaks with an Irish accent and is described as white, with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has the letter 'M' tattooed on his lower left arm.

Reilly frequents Brentwood in Essex and Romford and Dagenham.

Pc Dave Whaley said: “If anyone is aware of Reilly's whereabouts, I would urge you to call police at the earliest convenience.

“I'm sure that someone seeing his picture will recognise him – if this is you please contact the police.”

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 999. Members of the public are advised not to approach him if seen.

Alternatively, email David.Whaley@met.police.uk or AbdulMojeed.Egbeyemi@met.police.uk. You can also tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.