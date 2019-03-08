Third teenager arrested following the death of Jodie Chesney

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS Archant

Detectives investigating the murder of Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill have made a further arrest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Friday, March 22 on suspicion of murder. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 9.25pm on Friday, March 1, to reports of a stabbing in a park close to St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill.

Officers attended and found the girl scout from Dagenham suffering from a stab injury. She was pronounced dead at 10.26.

Her next of kin were informed and a post-mortem examination held on Sunday, March 3 at East Ham Mortuary gave her cause of death as trauma and haemorrhage.

A murder investigation launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) continues apace.

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Three others have been charged with murder.

Three other people - a 50-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male - who were arrested on Sunday, March 10 on suspicion of assisting an offender - have been released under investigation.