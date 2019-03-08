Search

Third teenager arrested following the death of Jodie Chesney

PUBLISHED: 10:58 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 22 March 2019

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Archant

Detectives investigating the murder of Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill have made a further arrest.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Friday, March 22 on suspicion of murder. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 9.25pm on Friday, March 1, to reports of a stabbing in a park close to St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill.

Officers attended and found the girl scout from Dagenham suffering from a stab injury. She was pronounced dead at 10.26.

Her next of kin were informed and a post-mortem examination held on Sunday, March 3 at East Ham Mortuary gave her cause of death as trauma and haemorrhage.

A murder investigation launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) continues apace.

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Three others have been charged with murder.

Three other people - a 50-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male - who were arrested on Sunday, March 10 on suspicion of assisting an offender - have been released under investigation.

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

