What you can see in the night sky this August

Published: 4:46 PM August 6, 2021

The Perseids meteor shower will peak from August 11 to 13. - Credit: PA

From the peak of a meteor shower to a 'blue moon', there's plenty to see in the night sky this month.

Stargazers will also be able to spot the Summer Triangle as well as Jupiter and Saturn in full opposition, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The Perseids meteor shower, which began last month, will peak from August 11 to 13 with up to 60 meteors an hour.

The cosmic show will be visible all night but the best views will be in the early hours, the observatory said.

There will be a blue moon on August 22 - so-called because it’s the third of four full moons in a season, which usually happens once every two or three years.

The other kind of blue moon is the second full moon in a calendar month, which last happened on Halloween last year.

You may also want to watch:

As you might have guessed, these moons are blue in name only.

The Summer Triangle - formed by the three stars Deneb, Altair, and Vega - will be visible throughout August, according to the observatory.

These stars are the brightest of the constellations Lyra, Cygnus and Aquila respectively.

Skywatchers may also notice Jupiter and Saturn appear bigger and brighter this month.

That’s because these gas giants will both reach full opposition, the observatory says, which means the Earth is directly between them and the sun.

Visit www.rmg.co.uk/stories/blog/astronomy/night-sky-highlights-august-2021 for more information.