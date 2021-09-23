Things to do: Explore east London this weekend

Published: 5:23 PM September 23, 2021

Attend a Halal Food Festival in Stratford this weekend and enjoy food from a variety of stalls. - Credit: PA

The first weekend of autumn has arrived and there are some great events happening across east London.

From selling your unwanted possessions to attending a comedy show, here are some things to do across east London on Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26.

Totally Thames festival

When: 1-30 September

Where: St Katherine Docks Marina, Wapping

You may also want to watch:

This month-long festival takes place in venues spanning the length of the Thames.

There will be art installations, concerts and film screenings throughout the weekend, such as an outdoor riverside creative writing workshop with storyteller Sally Pomme Clayton on Sunday.

Halal Food Festival

When: 25-26 September

Where: London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Park

Discover international halal food at this global eating experience with over 100 food stalls.

There will be mocktails, a dessert zone, a selection of shopping stalls and celebrity chef appearances.

Set up a stall

When: September 26

Where: Your front garden

Take part in the New City Estate Jumble Trail in association with Wild Green E13 community garden by setting up a stall in your front (or back) garden to sell your unwanted belongings.

Stalls can be registered online and will then be added to a map so shoppers can walk the trail.

Laugh along at a comedy show

When: September 25

Where: East Wintergarden, 43 Bank St, Canary Wharf

Head over to the East Wintergarden in Canary Wharf to see a variety of comedy performances from 7pm.

This 18-plus event will see the likes of popular comics Suzi Ruffell, Hal Cruttenden, Luisa Omielan and President Obonjo perform.

Reading Friends

When: September 25 and 26

Where: Online

Take part in Havering Libraries' reading friends scheme, where conversations aim to help foster companionship and lessen the impact of loneliness.

Take part by emailing libraryevents@havering.gov.uk