CCTV footage shows moment thieves steal £1,200 from elderly man in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 October 2019

CCTV footage shows a suspected robber who stol £1,200 from a pensioner in Harold Hill

Archant

Residents have raised more than £500 after two men stole a large sum of cash from an 81-year-old pensioner in Harold Hill.

Tracy Allgrove from Collier Row was taking her dad Michael Hawes to the shops in Hilldene Avene on Thursday, September 19, when the theft happened.

She told the Recorder: "When he left the bank my dad put his money in a bright envelope and left it in the footwell of my car.

"I went to Sainsbury's and told him I would only be a minute.

"When I came back he was staggering about in the road looking bewildered.

"He said 'I've been robbed'."

Tracy later learned that two men had tapped on the car window and told her dad to look at some damage that had been done to the back of the car.

CCTV footage shows Michael leaving the car and another man taking the envelope with the money from the front of the vehicle.

Two men had previously approached Michael at his home address and offered to cut his trees.

They asked him to pay £2,000 upfront for the work and claimed to be friends of his neighbours.

However Tracy later discovered that her father's neighbours didn't know the men.

"We don't know if it's connected," said Tracy.

"I'm so angry. They waited until I went to the shops. Why would people target the old?"

Michael is currently undergoing treatment for bladder and prostate cancer and Tracy said he has barely left the house since the incident.

She added: "He's quite shaken up by this and now he feels like a victim. He feels vulnerable.

"People in Harold Hill have been great.

"They've set up a Go Fund Me page and someone is coming to do his trees for him, but this doesn't take away the fear."

Visit here to support the crowdfunder campaign.

