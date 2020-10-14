Search

Hornchurch business born during lockdown sees support soar following Theo Paphitis endorsement

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 October 2020

Jamie Leadbeatter - pictured with dog Chester who inspired the venture - has seen his business grow in popularity after being recognised by retail guru Theo Paphitis. Picture: Jamie Leadbeatter

Jamie Leadbeatter - pictured with dog Chester who inspired the venture - has seen his business grow in popularity after being recognised by retail guru Theo Paphitis. Picture: Jamie Leadbeatter

Archant

A Hornchurch business born during lockdown has seen support soar after it was endorsed by retail guru Theo Paphitis.

Chester’s Canine Cookies — started by Jamie Leadbeatter in July — was recently recognised on Small Business Sunday, a weekly initiative set up by Theo in 2010 to support such enterprises.

The businessman retweeted Jamie’s message to his sizeable following, after which the company received extra orders for its homemade, grain-free, natural dog treats.

Responding to the surge in trade, Jamie said: “It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do.”

Now part of an exclusive winners club, Jamie’s venture is also profiled on the Small Business Sunday website. Theo added: “I wish Chester’s Canine Cookies every success.”

Visit chesterscaninecookies.co.uk.

