JSD dance and theatre group organises fun day in Upminster to raise money for austism charity
PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 April 2019
Zoe Robinson
A theatre group that has classes in Rainham and Upminster is hosting its annual ‘Be Our Guest’ fun day for the National Autistic Society.
Face-painting will be among the number of activities for children at the JSD fun day. Photo: Zoe Robinson
JSD Dance and Musical Theatre has been running the event for the last two years, and so far has raised more than £2,000.
The public are invited to come to the fun day next Saturday (April 6) from 9.30am - 4.00pm at St Laurence Church, in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster.
JSD Dance and Musical Theatre group is holding a fun day to raise money for the National Autistic Charity. Photo: Zoe Robinson
Gemma Walczyk, who runs the group with her business partner Julie McAuley, said: “This year we want to make it bigger and better than ever, and we are hoping we can get as many people along as possible to raise money for such an important charity.
“We want to double what we have raised in the last few years and it’s going to be a really fun day, with lots going on.”