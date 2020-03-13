Championing women in science: The Wise women of Romford

Yun Miao, Keeley Thwaites, Jodie Hampel and Karen Gannon with interim chief executive Tony Chambers. Picture: BHRUT BHRUT

Four scientists took the floor to champion women in science and engineering for National Healthcare Science Week.

Dubbed the Wise (women in science and engineering) of Romford, they are all on a leadership programme to encourage more women in the field and bring to light their important roles in patient care and treatment.

On Making Waves Monday, March 9, for National Healthcare Science Week, at the Education Centre in Queen's Hospital, they discussed the benefits of the programme and were in agreement that the best thing about it is being able to form their own networks.

Deputy head of radiation protection and imaging physics, Karen Gannon said: 'I've been working in the industry for quite a while so I wondered if I was a bit long in the tooth for a programme like this. However, I was encouraged by a colleague and I'm so glad I did - meeting the rest of the women was the icing on the cake!'

The other panellists included radiotherapy physicist, Yun Miao, immunohistochemistry and molecular diagnostics biomedical scientist, Keeley Thwaites and senior clinical scientist in radiation protection, Jodie Hampel.