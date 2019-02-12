Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

The Who’s concept album Tommy to be brought to life on Romford stage

PUBLISHED: 11:11 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 07 March 2019

The Tommy Concert Experience at Romford's Brookside Theatre is a recreation of the rock opera Tommy by Quadrophonia, a Who tribute band.

The Tommy Concert Experience at Romford's Brookside Theatre is a recreation of the rock opera Tommy by Quadrophonia, a Who tribute band.

Archant

It is somehow 50 years since rock music pioneers The Who released their critically-acclaimed and universally adored fourth studio album, Tommy, and introduced an entire generation to the idea of a concept album.

The Tommy Concert Experience at Romford's Brookside Theatre is a recreation of the rock opera Tommy by Quadrophonia, a Who tribute band.The Tommy Concert Experience at Romford's Brookside Theatre is a recreation of the rock opera Tommy by Quadrophonia, a Who tribute band.

And now, for one night only, the UK’s premier Who tribute band are coming to Romford’s Brookside Theatre to give fans a night they will never forget as they play the entire album through in all its glory.

The Tommy Concert Experience is a 100pc live concert performance of the band’s classic 1969 experimental album Tommy.

Based entirely upon the concept album, the show tells the story about a “deaf, dumb and blind” boy, including his experiences with life and his relationship with his family.

In 1998, the album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for “historical, artistic and significant value”.

The Tommy Concert Experience at Romford's Brookside Theatre is a recreation of the rock opera Tommy by Quadrophonia, a Who tribute band.The Tommy Concert Experience at Romford's Brookside Theatre is a recreation of the rock opera Tommy by Quadrophonia, a Who tribute band.

In 2003, Rolling Stone magazine ranked Tommy number 96 on its list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

The album is one of several by The Who to appear in 1,001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.

Quadrophenia, one of the UK’s foremost The Who tribute acts, meticulously recreate the rock opera - including the hits Amazing Journey, We’re Not Gonna Take It, I’m Free and of course, Pinball Wizard - as recorded and performed by Pete Townshend and The Who.

This high octane show comes complete with an outstanding video and light show.

The Tommy Concert Experience at Romford's Brookside Theatre is a recreation of the rock opera Tommy by Quadrophonia, a Who tribute band.The Tommy Concert Experience at Romford's Brookside Theatre is a recreation of the rock opera Tommy by Quadrophonia, a Who tribute band.

More an oratorio than an opera, this is not the Broadway theatrical musical production, but the original sound, production and arrangements of the classic rock album.

A spokesman for Brookside Theatre said: “Quadrophonia are the UK’s foremost tribute to the super group, capturing a magical period in time when many believed that The Who were the greatest rock band on earth.

“The ultimate tribute, their stage act faithfully recreates a golden era in rock history complete with authentic costumes and instruments; Hiwatt Amps, Rickenbacker guitars, white boiler suits and Dr. Martins, high-energy drummers, mic whirling and tambourine smashing.

“This is an evening of pure rock nostalgia not to be missed.”

The Tommy Concert Experience at Romford's Brookside Theatre is a recreation of the rock opera Tommy by Quadrophonia, a Who tribute band.The Tommy Concert Experience at Romford's Brookside Theatre is a recreation of the rock opera Tommy by Quadrophonia, a Who tribute band.

The Tommy Concert Experience is playing at Romford’s Brookside Theatre on Saturday, March 23.

Tickets cost £18 and are available from the theatre’s box office on 01708 755 775 or online at brooksidetheatre.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Residents plan peaceful protest in Romford to remember Jodie Chesney and in bid for more police officers

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Residents plan peaceful protest in Romford to remember Jodie Chesney and in bid for more police officers

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster face nervous wait despite having weekend off

Upminster in action earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barfoot: Woodford deserve to go up, but we don’t want them winning promotion yet

Romford & Gidea Park director of rugby Steve Barfoot hands out instructions (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Old Cooperians face unenviable task at leaders Epping

Action from Old Cooperians’ against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wildheart ready for shot at first professional title

Hornchurch-based Lucy Wildheart (pic: Rg2Productions)

Joggers’ Reeves sets new half-marathon best

Havering 90 Joggers members at the Thames Riverside 20 (pic: Havering 90 Joggers)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists