The Who’s concept album Tommy to be brought to life on Romford stage

The Tommy Concert Experience at Romford's Brookside Theatre is a recreation of the rock opera Tommy by Quadrophonia, a Who tribute band. Archant

It is somehow 50 years since rock music pioneers The Who released their critically-acclaimed and universally adored fourth studio album, Tommy, and introduced an entire generation to the idea of a concept album.

And now, for one night only, the UK’s premier Who tribute band are coming to Romford’s Brookside Theatre to give fans a night they will never forget as they play the entire album through in all its glory.

The Tommy Concert Experience is a 100pc live concert performance of the band’s classic 1969 experimental album Tommy.

Based entirely upon the concept album, the show tells the story about a “deaf, dumb and blind” boy, including his experiences with life and his relationship with his family.

In 1998, the album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for “historical, artistic and significant value”.

In 2003, Rolling Stone magazine ranked Tommy number 96 on its list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

The album is one of several by The Who to appear in 1,001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.

Quadrophenia, one of the UK’s foremost The Who tribute acts, meticulously recreate the rock opera - including the hits Amazing Journey, We’re Not Gonna Take It, I’m Free and of course, Pinball Wizard - as recorded and performed by Pete Townshend and The Who.

This high octane show comes complete with an outstanding video and light show.

More an oratorio than an opera, this is not the Broadway theatrical musical production, but the original sound, production and arrangements of the classic rock album.

A spokesman for Brookside Theatre said: “Quadrophonia are the UK’s foremost tribute to the super group, capturing a magical period in time when many believed that The Who were the greatest rock band on earth.

“The ultimate tribute, their stage act faithfully recreates a golden era in rock history complete with authentic costumes and instruments; Hiwatt Amps, Rickenbacker guitars, white boiler suits and Dr. Martins, high-energy drummers, mic whirling and tambourine smashing.

“This is an evening of pure rock nostalgia not to be missed.”

The Tommy Concert Experience is playing at Romford’s Brookside Theatre on Saturday, March 23.

Tickets cost £18 and are available from the theatre’s box office on 01708 755 775 or online at brooksidetheatre.com