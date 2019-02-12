Man stabbed in chest, arm and back in Romford

Scott Slade was jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court for stabbing a vulnerable man in Romford. Photo: Met Police Archant

A man has been jailed for 16 years for a knife attack on a vulnerable victim.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Slade, 21, of Yew Tree Gardens, Romford, pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, February 14 to grievous bodily harm with intent of a 56-year-old man.

The victim was known to Slade and was considered vulnerable.

The court heard that at 11.15pm on Sunday, September 9, 2018, Slade stabbed the man several times with a kitchen knife at an address in Romford.

He fled the scene, leaving the victim bleeding heavily and warning him that if he told anyone he’d been stabbed he would kill him.

Police and London Ambulance Service [LAS] were alerted when the victim’s family went to the address at 11.26pm.

The victim was taken by ambulance to hospital as police launched urgent enquiries.

Slade was found at Rush Green Road, Romford leaving a minicab.

He was arrested at 11.50pm and was still armed with a knife.

The victim had been stabbed in the chest, arm and back with the knife piercing his stomach, lung, diaphragm and spleen.

This, along with a previously existing lung condition, meant his health declined rapidly and he was in an induced coma for several days, followed by two weeks of critical care and the need for ongoing treatment.

Following the trial, Det Insp Jason Prendergast of the East Area Command Unit said: “It is only right that Slade will spend a long time in prison, having pleaded guilty to this violent and cowardly attack.

“The victim has not fully recovered and he may not walk unaided again.

“I hope that the lengthy prison sentence that Slade is facing provides the victim and his family with some measure of comfort.”