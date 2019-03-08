Video

The People's Festival 2019: Care group hosts fun day for people with learning difficulties

A support group based in Hornchurch hosted a day of festive activities for people with complex needs.

Around 300 people attended the People's Festival on Thursday, July 25 in Wingletye Lane.

Care Management Group (CMG) and Regard host the annual event for people with learning disabilities that they care for and support in homes across the UK.

Guests enjoyed circus acts, disco, yoga, facepainting and a talent competition which saw participants perform songs from The Greatest Showman and an enthusiastic Elvis Presley impersonator take to the stage.

Lilli Murdoch, marketing and events manager at CMG, said: "The day went really well despite the heat.

"One of the highlights was the ice-cream van as there was a massive queue.

"We have about 300 homes around the country. We want to help our residents achieve, whether that means getting voluntary or paid work.

"This is one of our biggest events."