Hornchurch landlord must pay back rent he made from illegal church or face jail

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 February 2019

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

The church, which is now closed, operated out of Ajax House in Hertford Road, Barking. Pic: Google

A landlord from Hornchurch will be jailed unless he pays back the rent he made from allowing a property he owns to be illegally used as a church.

Milap Singh Padda, , of Barleycorn Way, must pay back £104,986 for renting the premises in Barking to The Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) church.

The 74-year-old had failed to obtain planning permission from Barking and Dagenham Council and if he doesn’t pay back the money he will be jailed for nine months.

MFM were ordered by the council to close in 2012.

It has been ordered to pay back £91,264 – the amount it gained from operating at the venue as a place of worship.

The monies must be paid within three months.

Both Padda and MFM were also fined £4,000, ordered to pay costs of £3,507 and a £170 victim surcharge each.

A confiscation hearing was held at Snaresbrook Crown Court last week under The Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

