The most searched things on Google about Romford in the last year

What do you think has been the top trending articles about Romford in the last 12 months? Archant

In the last twelve months people have been busy Googling away about Romford, and according to the world’s biggest search engine these are the most popular trending topics.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new Atik nightclub in Romford. The new Atik nightclub in Romford.

Everything from nightclubs and restaurants opening, to ice skating and which is the best Travelodge to stay in, are among some of the trending topics, and here are the top ones.

Atik Romford

In July last year the doors to Atik in Havana Close opened for the first time, and has according to Google been the most searched for term over the last 12 months.

Previously popular nightclub Fiction, it was time for change in Romford town centre, and since it opened there have been a number of stars, including Jack Finchley and Adam Collard from Love Island who paid the club a visit.

Before opening at the end of July the Recorder went for an exclusive first look inside.

Ashmour Gardens

One of the most read stories in the last year was the tragic murder of 85-year-old Rosina Coleman who was beaten to death by handyman Paul Prause.

Police and forensic officers in Ashmour Gardens, Romford. Police and forensic officers in Ashmour Gardens, Romford.

Prause, 65, attacked the former seamstress at her home in Ashmour Gardens and stole her diamond ring.

In November last year he was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison.

Mod Pizza

Back in July last year, next door to the popular TGI Friday’s in The Brewery shopping centre, a brand new pizza restaurant, MOD Pizza opened its doors and handed out free pizza to its first 50 customers.

Searches for the restaurant peaked in November, and after tasting their pepperoni pizza we understand why.

TGI Friday’s

July was a good month for restaurant openings in Romford, as the long awaited arrival of TGI Friday’s was finally announced.

Smokey's Shack opened on the former site of The Brickyard in Romford. Photo: Archant Smokey's Shack opened on the former site of The Brickyard in Romford. Photo: Archant

The popular American restaurant chain opened its first branch in the borough at one of the 6,000sq ft units along the walkway in The Brewery, where shops including TK Maxx and Metro Bank are based.

Work on the site - which was previously occupied by Thomas Cook - had been ben taking place for more than a year, transforming the empty unit into the much-loved restaurant.

Smokey’s Shack

TGI Friday's in The Brewery in Romford is one of the top searches on Google in the last year. Photo: Google Maps TGI Friday's in The Brewery in Romford is one of the top searches on Google in the last year. Photo: Google Maps

At the start of last year former TOWIE hotspot the Brickyard in South Street announced on social media that it would be closing immediately, and then as when all popular restaurants close, speculation started as to what was going to takeover.

In March Smokey’s Shack opened on the site, but closed just a few days later for a quick kitchen refurbishment.

It has since re-opened, and its ribs and big burgers have been receiving five-star reviews ever since.

MOD Pizza in Romford. Photo: Google Maps MOD Pizza in Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Romford Raiders

Whether they were looking for the latest signing, or checking up on the score from the weekend, fans of ice-hockey team London Raiders (previously Romford Raiders) have got the team trending on Google, as they appeared in the top 10 searches.

The Raiders have been playing their home fixtures at the new £25m Sapphire Ice and Leisure centre in the town centre, and this weekend they face Bracknell Bees in the first round of the playoffs, following their fifth place overall finish in the National League South One this season.

The new Atik nightclub in Romford. The new Atik nightclub in Romford.

To see the latest Google trends, and what people are searching for in Romford go to the Google Trends website.