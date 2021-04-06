News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Eggs-ellent weekend for elderly residents thanks to Easter appeal

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:00 PM April 6, 2021   
Many local venues are offering Easter Egg Hunts for children. Picture: Archant

Many local venues are offering Easter Egg Hunts for children. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

More than 250 chocolate eggs were donated to elderly people this Easter by generous shoppers.

Over the past few weeks, The Mercury shopping centre asked people to put an extra chocolate egg in their basket and donate it to the Egg Pod outside Asda, as part of its annual Easter eggs appeal.

Centre manager Spencer Hawken said: “We are always amazed just how generous people can be, even more so during these testing times.

“The appeal has been running since 2005 and the number of eggs donated continues to rise, thanks to the generous support of shoppers, local businesses and The Mercury’s retailers.

“Egg giving is synonymous with Easter and Easter eggs are enjoyed by all ages – not just the young, but the young at heart too.”

The chocolate goodies were donated by both individual shoppers and retailers including Wilko, Asda, Axis CSS, Barclays bank and Mecca Bingo.

Shopping centre staff then donated them to over 300 residents at Ravenscourt Nursing Home and Emerson Court residential home in Hornchurch, and Barleycroft Care Home and Portland Close in Romford.
 

