Romford shopping centre holds free prizewinning summer holiday activities
- Credit: The Liberty Shopping Centre
A shopping centre in Romford is holding free superhero-themed activities throughout the summer holidays to keep children entertained.
Across five weeks until Sunday, August 29, children can take part in free activities held from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.
A number of competitions will also be in place, including the chance to win school uniform for a year and a bespoke superhero illustration.
Youngsters can enjoy activities such as art and crafts, fitness fun and confidence-building with author and tutor Melissa Titre.
For two weeks starting on July 26, there will be a "Wellness and Recreation services (WRS) sliding fitness fun” activity created by the UK's first ITV Gladiator champion, Weininger Irwin - the child who achieves the fastest overall time over two weeks will win a £500 donation to their chosen community group or charity.
The following three weeks will be superhero-focused with arts and crafts and a superhero academy led by Melissa Titre.
Centre manager at The Liberty Shopping Centre, Simon Plumb, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming little superheroes to the centre over summer.
“After what has been a tough period of time for everyone, it is great that we are able to offer fun activities for local children (and adults!) to enjoy.”