Learning Disability Week: Romford's The Liberty hosts special event to encourage inclusion

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 June 2019

The Liberty shopping centre manager Jonathan Poole with manager at Sycamore Trust, Steve Dixon. Picture: The Liberty

The Liberty shopping centre manager Jonathan Poole with manager at Sycamore Trust, Steve Dixon. Picture: The Liberty

Archant

The Liberty is inviting shoppers to consider the importance of making sure public spaces are accessible at a two day event for Learning Disability Week.

In support of Learning Disability Week (Monday, June 17) The Liberty shopping centre is hosting a special event with the Havering Community Learning Disability Team.

The event will focus on three key themes - active, connected and included - to encourage inclusion in public spaces by bringing together individuals with learning difficulties, their carers and the services in Havering that provide support.

Jonathan Pool, centre manager, said: "We're proud to be involved in this important initiative to encourage inclusivity and would like to invite all our shoppers to join in and connect to celebrate Learning Disability Week."

The Liberty has taken steps to make the centre more accessible with its Calm Lane which leads to the autism charity, Sycamore Trust's Autism Hub.

Event organiser and senior practitioner in the Havering Community Learning Disability Team, Susan Purkiss, added: "This event offers the community an opportunity to come together and showcase what Havering can provide for individuals with learning difficulties and how people can get involved."

