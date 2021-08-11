News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Havering young people celebrated for commitment to the community

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:07 PM August 11, 2021   
Liberty heroes

From left to right: Tiana Williamson, Joshua Neale, presenter Weininger Irwin, Jasmine Portway, Molly Dickinson. - Credit: The Liberty Shopping Centre

Young people from Havering were celebrated at the Liberty Shopping Centre for their commitment to the community throughout the pandemic.  

The four winners have been transformed into cartoon superheroes and will be featured on the backdrop art installation for the centre’s summer activities.

Together with The Jack Petchey Foundation, the centre selected the "local heroes" all who have received a Jack Petchey Community Award.  

Throughout the pandemic awarded “superhero” Tiana Williamson, eight, filmed storytelling, fitness and arts and crafts videos to help occupy children.

Joshua Neale, 13, baked goods, which he delivered to staff at the Queen’s Hospital, to raise funds in aid of the NHS.  

Molly Dickinson, 21, volunteered on the patient ward at Saint Francis Hospice for up to eight shifts a week, while Performance Design student, Jasmine Portway, 21, lent her skills to charity, For The Love of Scrubs, in aid of Queens and King George’s Hospitals.  

Centre Manager at The Liberty Simon Plumb said: "It is great to be able to recognise these young people’s selfless acts of kindness during such a tough time and we would like to thank them for everything that they did and continue to do for our local community.” 


Charity
Havering News
Romford News

