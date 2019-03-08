Video

The Jive Aces bring uplifting new show Big Beat Revue at Queen's Theatre

The Jive Aces are returing to Hornchurch with a new show. Archant

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists are returning to Hornchurch with a new uplifting show.

The Jive Aces are regulars at the Queen's Theatre and this summer they're returning with the Big Beat Revue.

Ken Smith from South Okendon, plays the bass for the Jive Aces.

He told the Recorder: "We are very much looking forward to returning to the Queen's Theatre.

"We have been going there for nearly 40 years, starting when we were very young. We loved listening to the live jazz on Sunday lunch time, especially Pete Corrigan's Band of Hope who were a big inspiration in the early days.

"We also shared the stage with Kenny Ball at Queen's - we had a lot of great fun times."

From beginning to end, the Big Beat Revue is full of colours with songs from the 1940s and 1950s and a dash of rock n' roll.

Audiences can look forward to hearing classics from Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, The Andrews Sisters and Ella Fitzgerald.

Ken added: "This time we are bringing a whole new show, our Big Beat Revue, which we launched at a sold out performance at the Aldwych Theatre in the West End earlier this year and which has sold out all over the country since.

"People can expect to feel very uplifted after the show."

Special guests including the vintage dancing and singing showgirls, The Satin Dollz, will join the band on stage.

The low bartione sax of Lottie B and the smooth accordion of Grazia Bevilacqua will also join The Jive Aces.

The Jive Aces managed to put Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell in "a good mood" when they appeared on the show in 2012, and they recently received the 2018 Boisdale Music Award for Best Band presented by Jools Holland.

Their hallmark yellow suits have appeared on many world known stages from Glastonbury to the Montreux Jazz Festival, TV appearances such as the Alan Titchmarsh show, Strictly Come Dancing and Children in Need.

The Jive Aces' Big Beat Revue comes to Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Sunday, June 23, at 7.30pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk.