Search

Advanced search

Romford Shopping Hall’s The Hair Shop passes on to new hands after nearly 90 years

PUBLISHED: 11:58 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 02 July 2020

Robert Noble hands over the keys of The Hair Shop to Sarah White. Picture: Romford Shopping Hall

Robert Noble hands over the keys of The Hair Shop to Sarah White. Picture: Romford Shopping Hall

Romford Shopping Hall

The Hair Shop in Romford Shopping Hall is in new hands for the first time since 1933.

The business has been in the Noble family since 1933. Picture: Romford Shopping HallThe business has been in the Noble family since 1933. Picture: Romford Shopping Hall

Ginny Noble opened what was then known as The Toilet Shop selling toiletries, household products and some patent medicines in 1933. A few years later she was joined by her husband, Ben, and they continued to run the business until his early death in 1960. Her daughter and son-in-law, Tony, later got on board as well.

You may also want to watch:

When Tony took over the reins, most of the household and toiletries were phased out and replaced with hair products including professional items used by hairdressers building it into a successful business. After his untimely death in 2000, his son Robert took over and has been there until the present day.

In 2008 the Shopping Hall moved to the new premises in Market Place, Robert took this opportunity of changing the name to ‘The Hair Shop’ as the shop had moved towards hair products including tints, hairbrushes scissors, colour mousses, rollers and a wide range of electrical products from most of the leading manufacturers.

Robert has now decided to retire and the business and the keys have been passed on to Sarah White.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Emergency services treating woman after bridge fall near A127 junction in Harold Wood

The scene of the incident at the junction of the A127 and Squirrels Heath Road in Harold Wood. Picture: Tracey Grove

Pride: Transgender nurse celebrates acceptance at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Free parking in Havering to end in August but NHS and care ‘heroes’ will be given permits

Parking charges are set to return to Havering Council's car parks, such as the one in Rex Close, Collier Row. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus infections remain steady throughout May and June

Romford town centre in lockdown. Picture: Ken Mears

Hundreds arrested across Essex and London as criminal instant messaging platform is cracked

Officers have seized more than £13.4million in cash - £5m of this in one operation alone. This is the largest single cash seizure the Met police has ever made. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Emergency services treating woman after bridge fall near A127 junction in Harold Wood

The scene of the incident at the junction of the A127 and Squirrels Heath Road in Harold Wood. Picture: Tracey Grove

Pride: Transgender nurse celebrates acceptance at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Free parking in Havering to end in August but NHS and care ‘heroes’ will be given permits

Parking charges are set to return to Havering Council's car parks, such as the one in Rex Close, Collier Row. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus infections remain steady throughout May and June

Romford town centre in lockdown. Picture: Ken Mears

Hundreds arrested across Essex and London as criminal instant messaging platform is cracked

Officers have seized more than £13.4million in cash - £5m of this in one operation alone. This is the largest single cash seizure the Met police has ever made. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

Coronavirus: Assurances given to British Olympic, Paralympic bosses

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Cricket: England boosted by Curran’s negative test

A general view of play during day three of England's inter-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Premiership Rugby clubs to start contact training on Monday

Saracens Alex Lewington is tackled by Northampton's Dan Biggar

Hornchurch Athletic’s Rehman hoping children get same reward from cricket

Shaz Rehman (front, third from left) with Hornchurch Athletic 4th XI in 2019