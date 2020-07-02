Romford Shopping Hall’s The Hair Shop passes on to new hands after nearly 90 years

The Hair Shop in Romford Shopping Hall is in new hands for the first time since 1933.

Ginny Noble opened what was then known as The Toilet Shop selling toiletries, household products and some patent medicines in 1933. A few years later she was joined by her husband, Ben, and they continued to run the business until his early death in 1960. Her daughter and son-in-law, Tony, later got on board as well.

When Tony took over the reins, most of the household and toiletries were phased out and replaced with hair products including professional items used by hairdressers building it into a successful business. After his untimely death in 2000, his son Robert took over and has been there until the present day.

In 2008 the Shopping Hall moved to the new premises in Market Place, Robert took this opportunity of changing the name to ‘The Hair Shop’ as the shop had moved towards hair products including tints, hairbrushes scissors, colour mousses, rollers and a wide range of electrical products from most of the leading manufacturers.

Robert has now decided to retire and the business and the keys have been passed on to Sarah White.