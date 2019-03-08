Create a new look for your home's exterior while caring for the environment with this new replacement window style

Multi-chambers are built into UPVC frames that improve the thermal efficiency of your home. Picture: Residence Media Library Archant

Until recently flush casement windows were only available in timber but now you can have them in UPVC. You may find yourself asking what does this mean?

There are lots of way to customise your windows to suit your home. Picture: Residence Media Collection There are lots of way to customise your windows to suit your home. Picture: Residence Media Collection

To answer your questions and help you discover the benefits of using UPVC in your flush casement windows we spoke to Ken Rhodes, director of the Romford based double glazing specialist The Ken Rhodes Group.

What are UPVC flush casement windows?

Flush Casement systems are a new kind of window style that combines the benefits of traditional timber windows with UPVC frames.

UPVC is a low-maintenance, durable material. Picture: Duraflex Media Library UPVC is a low-maintenance, durable material. Picture: Duraflex Media Library

"They have the aesthetic and sleek finish of the timber frames but the durability and no-fuss aftercare of UPVC," Ken explained. "This is one of the reasons for their growing popularity."

Is UPVC a better alternative to wood?

In Ken's opinion casement windows have been the preferred style for home exteriors. The frames don't protrude from the building which creates a neater look for your home's exterior. UPVC material is cheap to manufacture and easy to install making it a cost-effective, easy home improvement that can add value to your property and is a great alternative to wood.

Are UPVC windows environmentally friendly?

Multi-chambers are built into UPVC frames to create additional layers that act as barriers from the cold and improve the thermal efficiency of your home. UPVC is non-porous material - it doesn't expand or contract in changing temperatures preventing your windows from letting in a draught.

The Ken Rhodes Group fit windows with the highest energy-efficient glass (A-rated) to ensure maximum energy efficiency for your home.

How do I care for my new windows?

"UPVC is a low-maintenance, durable material. It doesn't need annual touch-ups or repairs. Once your new windows are fitted, there's no need to worry about them," Ken said.

UPVC is much easier to repair. If there is an issue, problems are quick and easy to solve. If you like an authentic wood effect, but not the upkeep, Ken recommends a wood grain foil as this gives a pleasing, natural finish.

Will I have to compromise on design?

"The brilliance of the UPVC flush casement system is that people have more choice in the overall look of their windows," Ken explained. "There are lots of ways to customise them and create a design that fits with the look and feel of your home." People often opt for timber frames as they don't stick out from the building and look more authentic."

Choose from a choice of foils to personalise the look of your new windows. With the wide range of choices on offer, you can prioritise design and performance without compromise.

