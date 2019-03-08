The Brewery to welcome Smyths Toys Superstore next week

The Brewery. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A toy superstore will be making its way to Romford next week, celebrating the occasion with an opening party.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Smyths Toys Superstore will be opening in Romford next week. A Smyths Toys Superstore will be opening in Romford next week.

Smyths Toys Superstore will be right on your doorstep at The Brewery, Romford, and welcoming families on Friday, April 5 for its grand opening.

Throughout Friday and Saturday, April 6, guest appearances will be made by Freya Rabbit from the Sylvanian Families, the Fat Controller from Thomas & Friends, Heatblast from Ben 10, Lippy Lips and many more at various intervals between 9am and 4pm.

There will also be free face painting, candy floss and plenty of goodies to be given away.

To celebrate the opening, a giant T-Rex model from online shop Schleich will be on display outside the store on Saturday, April 6, from 9am-4pm.

Schleich is bringing its Giant T-Rex to the new Smyths Toy Store from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, April 6 at The Brewery in Romford. Picture: Schleich Schleich is bringing its Giant T-Rex to the new Smyths Toy Store from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, April 6 at The Brewery in Romford. Picture: Schleich

Store manager Lee Carter said: “We’re delighted to be moving to a brand new Smyths Toys Superstore in Romford.

“We are inviting everyone down to join us on Friday, April 5 for the opening.

“There will be various giveaways and some great bargains you won’t want to miss out on so make sure you drop by!”