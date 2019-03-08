The Brewery to welcome Smyths Toys Superstore next week
PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 April 2019
Archant
A toy superstore will be making its way to Romford next week, celebrating the occasion with an opening party.
Smyths Toys Superstore will be right on your doorstep at The Brewery, Romford, and welcoming families on Friday, April 5 for its grand opening.
Throughout Friday and Saturday, April 6, guest appearances will be made by Freya Rabbit from the Sylvanian Families, the Fat Controller from Thomas & Friends, Heatblast from Ben 10, Lippy Lips and many more at various intervals between 9am and 4pm.
There will also be free face painting, candy floss and plenty of goodies to be given away.
To celebrate the opening, a giant T-Rex model from online shop Schleich will be on display outside the store on Saturday, April 6, from 9am-4pm.
Store manager Lee Carter said: “We’re delighted to be moving to a brand new Smyths Toys Superstore in Romford.
“We are inviting everyone down to join us on Friday, April 5 for the opening.
“There will be various giveaways and some great bargains you won’t want to miss out on so make sure you drop by!”