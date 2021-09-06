Gallery: Young performers entertain crowds at Thank Youth festival

Gallery

Published: 6:21 PM September 6, 2021

The Triplets performing at the Thank Youth event which took place at Romford Market on Sunday. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A Romford festival held to mark the sacrifices and challenges young people have encountered during the pandemic was a success.

The Triplets put on a wonderful performance. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

The Thank Youth event, which was held on Sunday, September 5, saw talented young people perform live.

Spider-Man and characters from PAW Patrol also made an appearance.

Molly Murphy, Ronnie Cowan and Rubie Roovers with Spider-Man who made an appearance at the event. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Staff from Havering Council distributed test kits throughout the festival, which ran from 11am to 4pm.

Havering Council staff distributed Covid test kits and were on hand to answer any questions about vaccinations or testing. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, was in attendance to thank all young people on behalf of the borough.

Cllr Damian White attended the event to thank the young people in attendance. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Organisers Youth Unity, which specialises in engaging young people through a variety of campaigns, was supported by youth organisation KickOff@3.

Event organisers, Youth Unity, were in attendance at the event. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

PAW Patrol's appearance made Lillie Smithers, two, Teddie Smithers, four and Mylie Morris, 10, very happy.

Lillie Smithers, two, Teddie Smithers, four and Mylie Morris, 10 with PAW Patrol. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

While singer Hanr put on a captivating performance for the crowd.

Hanr performing at the Thank Youth event. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Thank Youth event which took place at Romford Market. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins



