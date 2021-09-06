Gallery
Gallery: Young performers entertain crowds at Thank Youth festival
A Romford festival held to mark the sacrifices and challenges young people have encountered during the pandemic was a success.
The Thank Youth event, which was held on Sunday, September 5, saw talented young people perform live.
Spider-Man and characters from PAW Patrol also made an appearance.
Staff from Havering Council distributed test kits throughout the festival, which ran from 11am to 4pm.
Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, was in attendance to thank all young people on behalf of the borough.
Organisers Youth Unity, which specialises in engaging young people through a variety of campaigns, was supported by youth organisation KickOff@3.
PAW Patrol's appearance made Lillie Smithers, two, Teddie Smithers, four and Mylie Morris, 10, very happy.
While singer Hanr put on a captivating performance for the crowd.
