Thames Chase trustee to walk 100 miles as charity celebrates 30th anniversary

A Thames Chase trustee will be walking 100 miles from Harwich to Upminster to raise funds for the environmental charity.

Oliver Rogers, 38, has set himself a challenge to raise £3,000 for the Thames Chase charity in Pike Lane, Upminster.

From Wednesday, April 15 to Sunday, April 19 he will be following the long-distance footpath known as the Essex Way which stretches from Harwich to Upminster.

Oliver said: “It is a great opportunity to complete a personal challenge and walk the Essex Way.

“I’ve wanted to undertake this footpath for a long time and to collect litter in my local community is a great way to give something back to the county.

“I’m also pleased to help raise funds for the Thames Chase Trust and Community Forest, which is an important environmental charity celebrating its 30th anniversary during 2020.”

As part of his challenge, Oliver, who also works as a civil servant for the Ministry of Justice press office, has been carrying out targeted litter picks in other parts of Essex to highlight the issue of rubbish in the countryside.

The Thames Chase trustee will be continuing the litter picks along his walking route as he hopes to leave the countryside in a better condition while carrying out the challenge.

According to the trust, recycling a single aluminium can will save enough energy to power a TV for up to three hours or an iPod for up to 20 hours.

“Thames Chase’s Forest Centre in Upminster is vital to getting people out and enjoying countryside and woodland near the city of London and the towns of south Essex,” said Oliver.

“We can all gain wellbeing and mental health benefits from being in nature.”

Oliver previously worked at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and for Essex and Suffolk Water.

He joined the Thames Chase trust last year and is keep to support the charity’s goal of planting trees and protecting wildlife and the environment in Upminster and Essex.

Visit Oliver’s justgiving page at localgiving.org/fundraising/ollies-essex-way-walk-2020/ or sponsor him via Twitter at @OllieLRogers.