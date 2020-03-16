Search

Advanced search

Thames Chase trustee to walk 100 miles as charity celebrates 30th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 March 2020

Thames Chase trustee Oliver Rogers will be walking 100 miles to raise funds for the charity. Picture: Oliver Rogers

Thames Chase trustee Oliver Rogers will be walking 100 miles to raise funds for the charity. Picture: Oliver Rogers

Archant

A Thames Chase trustee will be walking 100 miles from Harwich to Upminster to raise funds for the environmental charity.

Oliver Rogers, 38, has set himself a challenge to raise £3,000 for the Thames Chase charity in Pike Lane, Upminster.

From Wednesday, April 15 to Sunday, April 19 he will be following the long-distance footpath known as the Essex Way which stretches from Harwich to Upminster.

Oliver said: “It is a great opportunity to complete a personal challenge and walk the Essex Way.

“I’ve wanted to undertake this footpath for a long time and to collect litter in my local community is a great way to give something back to the county.

“I’m also pleased to help raise funds for the Thames Chase Trust and Community Forest, which is an important environmental charity celebrating its 30th anniversary during 2020.”

You may also want to watch:

As part of his challenge, Oliver, who also works as a civil servant for the Ministry of Justice press office, has been carrying out targeted litter picks in other  parts of Essex to highlight the issue of rubbish in the countryside.

The Thames Chase trustee will be continuing the litter picks along his walking route as he hopes to leave the countryside in a better condition while carrying out the challenge.

According to the trust, recycling a single aluminium can will save enough energy to power a TV for up to three hours or an iPod for up to 20 hours.

“Thames Chase’s Forest Centre in Upminster is vital to getting people out and enjoying countryside and woodland near the city of London and the towns of south Essex,” said Oliver.

“We can all gain wellbeing and mental health benefits from being in nature.”

Oliver previously worked at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and for Essex and Suffolk Water.

He joined the Thames Chase trust last year and is keep to support the charity’s goal of planting trees and protecting wildlife and the environment in Upminster and Essex.

Visit Oliver’s justgiving page at localgiving.org/fundraising/ollies-essex-way-walk-2020/ or sponsor him via Twitter at @OllieLRogers.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Prime minister to start giving daily televised briefings on Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Most Read

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Prime minister to start giving daily televised briefings on Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

National League postpones games until April due to coronavirus

The National League has been postponed until April because of the coronavirus (pic: David Davies/PA)

Coronavirus: Boxing Road to Tokyo event suspended

Empty seats in the stands during day three of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena

Coronavirus: Prime minister says London is ahead of the UK in terms of the spread of Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA/Simon Dawson

Dagenham & Redbridge squad asked to stay at home after four players and two staff show coronavirus symptoms

General view of the main stand during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020
Drive 24