Young artists invited to take part in lockdown-inspired art competition

Published: 2:50 PM July 29, 2021

The 2021 competition judge, Otis Griffith, with his Barn Owl sculpture which is displayed at the Thames Chase visitor centre in Upminster. - Credit: Thames Chase

A children’s art competition on the theme of “out and about” is underway after many youngsters explored forests during lockdown.

The Thames Chase project runs alongside its annual adult art exhibition, which sees over 150 artists participate in a display at the Forest Centre in Upminster.

Thames Chase artist in residence Otis Griffith, who has appeared on BBC’s Home Is Where The Art Is and Quest’s Scrap Kings, will judge the third children’s art competition.

Otis is self-taught and works with both recycled and new materials to transform them by hand into innovative sculptures.

Entries will be judged in two categories, four to 11 years and 11 to 16 years, and artworks can be any medium.

Images of the children's favourite artwork should be emailed to enquiries@thameschase.org.uk with the sentence "I love forests because..." completed.

Entries will close at midnight on August 26, 2021.

A 2020 winning artwork by six-year-old Fern Gibson is now displayed at the Thames Chase visitor centre in Upminster. - Credit: Thames Chase



