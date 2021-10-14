Decades-old Apple Day celebration returns to Upminster

Published: 4:32 PM October 14, 2021

An annual celebration of apples is set to be held in Upminster.

Launched over 30 years ago by a group called Common Ground, Apple Day aims to celebrate the variety of apples availble and bring awareness to the diversity of the landscape needed to cultivate them.

Environment charity Thames Chase will host the two-day event, which will see a selection of locally-grown English apples available to buy and taste.

Held at the Thames Chase Forest Centre in Upminster, the Apple Weekend will kick off on October 16 at 10am with tastings, craft stalls, demonstrations and family activities.

Families can enjoy activities such as a scarecrow-making event, which will be judged on Sunday (October 17).

There will also be talks on apple propagation on Sunday, as well as a craft fair, variety of stalls and volunteer fayre run by the Land of Fanns project.

Co-chair of the Thames Chase Trust, Mary Wright, said: “Thames Chase has joined with many organisations across the country in this annual celebration of regional distinctiveness each year for almost 30 years, only missing last year.

“Combining the celebration with the volunteer fayre will help us and our partners to sustain the work of landscape improvements and appreciation well into the future”

Further information can be found at https://www.thameschase.org.uk/news-events/upcoming-events/thames-chase-apple-weekend