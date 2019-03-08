TfL weighing up plan to convert Gallows Corner into Y-shaped flyover

The A12 at the Gallows Corner junction with the A127. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Gallows Corner flyover's 50-year-old "temporary" structure could be replaced with a three-way raised carriageway connecting both sides of the A12 and the A127 under new plans drawn up by Transport for London.

Julia Lopez, Hornchurch and Upminster MP, and Keith Prince, Havering's London Assembly member, visited TFL's headquarters on Monday. Picture: Julia Lopez Julia Lopez, Hornchurch and Upminster MP, and Keith Prince, Havering's London Assembly member, visited TFL's headquarters on Monday. Picture: Julia Lopez

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez and Havering's London Assembly member Keith Prince visited TfL's headquarters on Monday, July 15, for an update on plans for the notorious junction.

In October, it was announced that the site had been shortlisted as one of five potential road improvement schemes that could benefit from the government's Major Road Network programme.

That meant any scheme to improve Gallows Corner submitted by TfL would be eligible for up to £50million of Department for Transport funding.

Transport for London has now outlined its two preferred options for the future of the junction.

The capital's transport giant wants to go ahead with either a complete like-for-like replacement of the existing flyover between the A12 and the A127 or a more radical three-way option that would also bring the A12 carriageway onto the flyover to ease pressure on the roundabout at ground level.

These proposals will now be worked up into more detailed plans by October, finalised by Christmas and put through traffic modelling before a final plan is presented to the Department of Transport in January 2020.

Mrs Lopez, who has published a full update on the plans on her website, described the junction as "a 50-year-old 'temporary' flyover and five-way roundabout that regularly causes gridlock and is in desperate need of renovation".

Mrs Lopez added: "The flyover is so old that it is going to need to be replaced very soon, so the key now is to get a scheme that actually leads to improvements in terms of traffic flow and overall safety.

"It was built in the 1970s and was only intended to have a 10 to 15 year lifespan.

"If we are to have the disruption of replacement, then I want to ensure we get a scheme that actually deals with the fundamental problems of traffic, visual impact and safety for pedestrians, drivers and cyclists and which improves the flow of cars in what is a fast-growing region."

Officers from TfL have recently visited the junction to scope out interim improvement works including new anti-skid surfacing and other routine maintenance works that are expected to take place in late August.

Mr Prince added: "There can be no doubt that this notorious roundabout desperately needs upgrading.

"The death last month of Ellie Isaacs, who lost her life while crossing the road at one of the pedestrian crossings, is a tragic reminder of how dangerous this junction is and what a difference renovation could make.

"The business case is also particularly strong, especially considering the population growth in the region and the strategic importance of the roundabout to both Romford and the wider area.

"While it is good news that TfL have whittled down the possible schemes to two - and I certainly favour the Y-shaped flyover - the hard work is not over.

"It is now incumbent on the Mayor and TfL to make a compelling case to the Department for Transport and ensure that Romford doesn't miss out on this golden opportunity. I will continue to hold the Mayor's feet to the fire and encourage him to give this matter the attention it deserves".