Thousands of London transport workers to be furloughed from Monday

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 April 2020

Tube journeys have fallen by 95per cent and bus use by 85pc. Picture: PA

Tube journeys have fallen by 95per cent and bus use by 85pc. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Thousands of transport workers in London are to be furloughed under moves to address the huge financial impact of the lockdown.

Transport for London (TfL) said 7,000 staff whose work has been reduced or paused will be affected from Monday.

TfL will be able to access funding from the government’s Job Retention Scheme, saving the organisation an estimated £15.8million every four weeks.

Tube journeys have fallen by 95per cent and bus use by 85pc since last month’s lockdown, with people urged only to make essential journeys.

TfL said its main source of income has almost “disappeared”.

The government’s scheme means TfL can access funding for 80pc of the salary of furloughed staff up to a maximum of £2,500 a month, with the organisation making up the rest of salaries and continuing to pay pension contributions.

The affected staff - around a quarter of TfL’s workforce - will be placed on furlough for an initial period of three weeks.

London’s transport commissioner, Mike Brown said: “The transport network is crucial in the fight to tackle coronavirus and it will play a similarly vital role in supporting the country’s economy as it recovers from the pandemic.

“We have significantly cut our costs over recent years but nevertheless the success of encouraging the vast majority of people to stay at home has seen our main revenue, fares, reduce by 90pc

“We are now taking steps to use the government’s Job Retention Scheme to further reduce our costs where work has been paused because of the virus, while at the same time supporting our staff financially.

“Our work with the government about the support that we need are ongoing and are constructive. We hope for an urgent agreement so that we can continue to provide the city with the vital transport it needs now and going forward.”

Topic Tags:

'Highly valued and respected' Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Police seize car from Romford man 'bored of being in' en route to Brighton

The car seized from a Romford family on the M25 on a day out to Brighton,

Burglars spray fire extinguishers in elderly couple's faces during 'despicable' burglary in Hornchurch

Burglars sprayed fire extinguishers in the faces of an elderly couple during a raid on their home in Parkstone Avenue, Hornchurch, on April 18. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Havering Council makes flats available for NHS nurses in Romford

Havering Town Hall

Romford man, 88, clapped off Queen's Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Coronavirus survivor Donald Kingerley, pictured with his wife Ursula, was clapped out of Queen's Hospital. Picture: Claire Bannister

