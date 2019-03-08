Search

TFL boss says new Ardleigh Green Bridge will last more than 100 years as road finally re-opens

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 April 2019

All four lanes on the Ardleigh Green bridge A127 have now been opened.

Archant

A TFL boss has said the new Ardleigh Green Bridge on the A127 is expected to last more than a century, as after years of work all four lanes finally re-opened at the weekend.

Work on the bridge, which was originally supposed to be completed in 2017, began in 2014, but on Sunday (March 31) the carriageway was finally restored to two lanes both into and out of London.

Nick Fairholme, TFL’s director of project and programme delivery, said: “Our vital work at Ardleigh Green has replaced the old, dated and difficult to repair bridge with a new structure that has an expected lifespan of over 100 years.

“All four traffic lanes on the A12 reopened as planned from March 31.

“I’d like to thank everybody in the area for their patience and support during this essential work, which will ensure that the road network in the area is safer and more reliable for years to come.”

In a letter sent to residents last week Mr Fairholme said: “Whilst the road will be open, some residual work will remain before the project is fully finished, this included grass seeding in the central reservation and removing out site compound throughout, April, May and June.

“Some minor lane closures will be needed to carry out some of these works but these will be restricted to off-peak times.”

For more information about the bridge go to the TFL website.

