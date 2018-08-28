Search

Tesco Roneo Corner staff raise more than £15,000 for Saint Francis Hospice

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 February 2019

Lesley with hospice fundraisers outside the hospice in Havering-atte-Bower. Photo: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice

Tesco staff at Roneo Corner have raised more than £15,000 for Saint Francis Hospice.

The supermarket has been a huge supporter of the hospice for many years, and every month, Lesley Davey, the store’s charity champion, invites the charity’s fundraisers to come in to collect vital funds and speak to customers about its specialist end of life care services.

Last week Lesley visited the Hospice to present the fundraising team with a bumper cheque, and hospice fundraiser Michelle Hughes-Gage said: “

“Lesley is incredibly supportive and is always happy to accommodate us in any way she can and if she thinks of something we may be interested in she will always let us know. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity she gives us to raise funds and awareness.”

Lesley told the Recorder: “So many staff and customers have been affected by cancer and the hospice is close to everyone’s heart.If we can help to give the Hospice a fraction of what it needs, we are very happy to support them.”

