Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over 'concern for colleague and customer safety' after Travellers set up camp in car park

PUBLISHED: 08:35 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:35 28 February 2020

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Tesco Gallows Corner was closed temporarily last night over "a concern for colleague and customer safety" after a group of Travellers moved into the supermarket's car park.

The company's official Twitter page this morning (Friday, February 28) replied to a number of customers enquiring as to why the superstore in Bryant Avenue, Harold Wood, had closed with no prior notice or signage, and complaining about a lack of communication from staff members.

In response, a spokeswoman for the supermarket replied: "I'm really sorry that our Romford Gallows Corner Extra was shut last night.

"I have called the store and a colleague advised there was a concern for colleague and customer safety due to incidents in the car park.

"As a safety measure they closed the store temporally.

"I'm really sorry for any inconvenience.

"I'm sorry staff ignored you,I have logged this onto our system for store management to look into if there was anything our colleagues could have done better."

The store has now reopened.

