Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed after car park incident

Tesco Gallows Corner is closed after an incident in the car park, the store has confirmed.

A Met Police spokesperson said it was a civil dispute in the Bryant Avenue car park and did not provided further details.

It was reported to have closed at around 2pm today (Friday, July 10) and Tesco has not stated when it will reopen.

