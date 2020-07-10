Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed after car park incident
PUBLISHED: 15:34 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 10 July 2020
Tesco Gallows Corner is closed after an incident in the car park, the store has confirmed.
A Met Police spokesperson said it was a civil dispute in the Bryant Avenue car park and did not provided further details.
It was reported to have closed at around 2pm today (Friday, July 10) and Tesco has not stated when it will reopen.
