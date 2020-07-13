Tesco Gallows Corner open after car park incident

Tesco Gallows Corner. Picture: Google Archant

The Tesco superstore in Gallows Corner is open again following an incident in its car park on Friday.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain confirmed the store reopened by 6.30pm on Friday (July 10) and has been “welcoming customers as normal since”.

It had closed on Friday after a civil dispute in the Bryant Avenue car park, the Met Police said.

