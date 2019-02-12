Tesco expresses condolences for woman hit by lorry four years after fatal Rainham accident as court date is set

The Tesco Distribution Centre in Rainham Archant

Supermarket giant Tesco is being taken to court following the death of a woman who was hit by a lorry four years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jo Taylor photographed with friend Jo Cline, who was killed when she was hit by a lorry at a Tesco distribution centre in Rainham. Picture: Jo Taylor Jo Taylor photographed with friend Jo Cline, who was killed when she was hit by a lorry at a Tesco distribution centre in Rainham. Picture: Jo Taylor

Joanne Cline, 50, who worked as a lorry driver at the Tesco distribution centre in Beam Reach Business Park, in Consul Avenue, Rainham, was trapped under a vehicle on site in 2015.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest was due to be carried out but has now been adjourned as a preliminary hearing will take place in April.

Speaking to the coroner, counsel for Tesco Toby Riley-Smith said: “I would like to take this opportunity to express our condolences to the family of Ms Cline who was a valued and respected member of staff.

“Those who worked with her at the distribution centre have been touched personally by this tragedy and although we have privately expressed our sympathies, I think it is important to express them publicly today before you.

“Tesco hopes to play its part in providing her family with the answers and hopes the inquest will bring them the closure that they need and deserve.”

The preliminary hearing will take place on Friday, April 12, at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court.